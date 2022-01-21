Bear Attack In Florida Caught On Viral Video

A video of a Daytona Beach man defending his dachshunds during a bear attack has gone viral on TikTok.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the incident, which has since been shared on the popular app and viewed millions of times as of Friday (January 21), WESH reports.

Kerry Hickox called 911 after her husband was attacked by the bear at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (January 19), dispatch audio obtained by WESH confirmed.

"My husband was just attacked by a bear, who do we get hold of to get this thing removed?" Hickox said in the audio. "He's got puncture wounds and scratches, but not enough for an ambulance or anything."