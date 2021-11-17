If You're On TikTok, You Could Be Eligible For Part Of A $92 Million Payout

TikTok or Musical.ly apps users may be eligible for a big payout as part of a pending $92 million class-action settlement.

The TODAY Show reports users who logged into the app prior to October 1 may be eligible for compensation after TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, agreed to a class-action payout in February in relation to allegations of harvesting personal data from users without their consent.

TikTok recently issued a notification detailing the complaint and settlement -- which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois -- in relation to the incident which reportedly affected 89 million users.

Documents shared on the website tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com revealed Bytedance violated federal and state laws by collecting and sharing users' personal data without "sufficient notice and consent" in "connection with their use of the TikTok -- Make Your Day video -- sharig application (and/or its predecessor app Musical.ly)."

The website claimed that ByteDance denied the allegations, but reached an approved settlement to pay $92 million.

TikTok users who were affected by the breach are reportedly entitled to a payment, while Illinois residents are reportedly entitled to a payment of up to six times more than non-Illinois residents, according to the settlement website.

Parents are permitted to file claims on behalf of their minor children if affected by the breach.

TikTok users can file claims online or by U.S. mail before the March 1, 2022 deadline.