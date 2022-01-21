WATCH: Memphis' Penny Hardaway Blasts Media In Postgame Tirade

Memphis Men's basketball coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway expressed his frustration with "stupid" questions about his team's recent struggles after the Tigers' third consecutive loss on Thursday (January 20) night.

SMU defeated Memphis, 70-62, at FedEx Forum with the Tigers falling to 9-8 overall and seventh in the American Athletic Conference, while dealing with numerous injuries.

During his postgame press conference, Hardaway told media members to "stop asking me stupid f*****g questions" after one reporter asked if he had lost faith he could get the job done and whether he was embarrassed by the team's recent performance during its losing streak.

"I think the one thing I can say to this media because this media gets kinda f---ed up sometimes when it comes to me. We don't have our full roster. Y'all know we don't have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f---ing questions about if I feel like I can do something," Hardaway said in a video shared by WMC Action News 5 sports anchor Cassie Carlson on Twitter.

"If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I can do whatever I want to do. I'm coaching really hard, my boys are playing really hard, I'm not embarrassed about nothing. We have four freshmen starting, y'all need to act like it. Act like we got 17- and 18- and 19-year-olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22-, 23- and 24-year-old guys. Come on, man. Stop disrespecting me, bro. Like, don't do that. I work too f---ing hard. I work way too hard for that. Y'all write all these bulls--- articles about me and all I do is work. We got young kids on the floor. They got young kids on the floor."