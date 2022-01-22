Demi Lovato Holds 'Funeral' For Their Pop Music, Teases New Rock Era

Demi Lovato is preparing to usher in their next era of music, but not without first saying good-bye to their current discography's genre.

On Friday (January 21), the 29-year-old entertainer posted to Instagram, jokingly letting fans know their pop hits' days were numbered.

Demi shared a photo posing with their middle fingers up, dressed in all black, alongside Island Records music executives and manager Scooter Braun, who also wore black for the occasion.



"A funeral for my pop music," the "I Love Me" singer captioned the flick.



On Instagram Story, the singer shared more details about the move, with a record executive letting Lovato know they can "put out whatever music you want, whenever you want to."

"Break the rules," the exec said, which was met with an excited shriek from Demi.