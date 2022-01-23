Tom Morello Shares Epic Throwback Photo Front Row At 1991 Tool Concert

Tool started out like any other rock band, playing sweaty shows in tiny clubs to small audiences. And around 1991, a young Tom Morello attended one of those shows at Raji's nightclub in Hollywood. What's wild is that was the same year the guitarist would help form Rage Against the Machine.

Morello shared a photo from that night on Instagram, showing him intently watching the performance from the front row, adorned in a red hat and leather jacket, while a shirtless Maynard James Keenan intensely stared out into the audience posed in a crouching position, his hand on the mic stand.

The captured moment is pretty epic. See for yourself below.