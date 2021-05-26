Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine Set To Headline Boston Calling 2022

While many festivals decided to move forward with 2021 fall plans, Boston Calling's playing it safe and won't be returning until next year. And, oh what a return it will be. On Wednesday (May 26), the festival revealed that Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine (both of which were supposed to play Boston Calling 2020) will headline the 2022 edition.

“We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners,” Boston Calling CEO Brian Appel said in a statement. “We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year.” The festival plans to announce at least one more headliner and 60 performers.

Boston Calling is slated to go down May 27-29, 2022 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. A limited number of tickets are available via the festival's website with more coming soon. The announcement marks the fourth festival appearance for the Foos, who are also set to play Bonnaroo, BottleRock and Lollapalooza this year, and will be part of RATM's highly anticipated reunion tour.

Photo: Getty Images