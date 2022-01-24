6 Found Dead Inside Milwaukee Home

By Jason Hall

January 24, 2022

Two police officers behind crime scene tape
Photo: Getty Images

A homicide investigation has been launched in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after six people were found dead inside a home on Sunday (January 24), local officials confirmed via NBC News.

Police responded to a call from a concerned neighbor and initially found four men and one woman dead inside the house, Paul Formolo, assistant chief of the Milwaukee Police department, confirmed in a news conference on Sunday.

Milwaukee Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson later tweeted an update revealing another male was found dead at the location, bringing the total to six victims.

No additional details on the victims have been released by authorities as of Monday (January 24) morning as autopsies are scheduled to take place later in the day.

"Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there and it's a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time," Formolo said during Sunday's press conference. "And we came here and unfortunately today, we found five people that were deceased."

Police said the five victims were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday, according to Reuters, but it has not yet been determined how the sixth individual died.

Formolo said a motive for the incident "and any information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now" but urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact authorities, NBC News reports.

The incident was the latest in a drastic rise in violence with a record 197 homicides reported in Milwaukee in 2021.

“The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people’s lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations,” said Arnitta Holliman, Milwaukee’s director of the office of violence prevention, via NBC News.

“This is absolutely preventable. Any of the gun violence that we’re seeing is preventable and we cannot continue this same trajectory that we've seen for the last two years."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices