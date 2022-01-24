6 Found Dead Inside Milwaukee Home

"Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there and it's a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time," Formolo said during Sunday's press conference. "And we came here and unfortunately today, we found five people that were deceased."

Police said the five victims were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday, according to Reuters, but it has not yet been determined how the sixth individual died.

Formolo said a motive for the incident "and any information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now" but urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact authorities, NBC News reports.

The incident was the latest in a drastic rise in violence with a record 197 homicides reported in Milwaukee in 2021.

“The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people’s lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations,” said Arnitta Holliman, Milwaukee’s director of the office of violence prevention, via NBC News.

“This is absolutely preventable. Any of the gun violence that we’re seeing is preventable and we cannot continue this same trajectory that we've seen for the last two years."