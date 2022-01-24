6 Found Dead Inside Milwaukee Home
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2022
A homicide investigation has been launched in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after six people were found dead inside a home on Sunday (January 24), local officials confirmed via NBC News.
Police responded to a call from a concerned neighbor and initially found four men and one woman dead inside the house, Paul Formolo, assistant chief of the Milwaukee Police department, confirmed in a news conference on Sunday.
Milwaukee Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson later tweeted an update revealing another male was found dead at the location, bringing the total to six victims.
No additional details on the victims have been released by authorities as of Monday (January 24) morning as autopsies are scheduled to take place later in the day.
UPDATE: an additional adult male homicide victim has been recovered at that location. Total victims: 5 males and 1 female. Do not call our office - no further info to be released. https://t.co/5T3eTTPtRz— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 24, 2022
"Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there and it's a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time," Formolo said during Sunday's press conference. "And we came here and unfortunately today, we found five people that were deceased."
Police said the five victims were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday, according to Reuters, but it has not yet been determined how the sixth individual died.
Formolo said a motive for the incident "and any information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now" but urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact authorities, NBC News reports.
The incident was the latest in a drastic rise in violence with a record 197 homicides reported in Milwaukee in 2021.
“The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people’s lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations,” said Arnitta Holliman, Milwaukee’s director of the office of violence prevention, via NBC News.
“This is absolutely preventable. Any of the gun violence that we’re seeing is preventable and we cannot continue this same trajectory that we've seen for the last two years."