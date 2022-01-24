Bow Wow Trends After Fans Hilariously Attempt To Name Three Of His Songs

Celebs like Chance The Rapper chimed in the conversation, sharing his favorite Bow Wow hits:

"Let me hold u down, bounce wit me, Marco Polo, FreshazimIs, Basketball, Like u, shorty like mine, Bow wow (that’s my name). That’s what I remember with out google"

While one fan made it clear that the "Hate Bow Wow" trend has overpowered people's view of the star's successful catalogue:

"Y’all don’t have to like him because I know that might seem like the popular thing to do, but y’all not about to sit here and lie like y’all didn’t grow up listening to him everyday on BET"

Bow Wow himself hopped in the loaded social media conversation, jokingly responding:

"Damn I’m only 34 and y’all can’t name 3 of my songs I’m bout to start telling ppl I’m 56"