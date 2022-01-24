Green Day Shares Snippet Of New Music From The Studio

Before 2021 came to an end, the trio shared a short trailer featuring the three of them in the studio. The only words featured were RAK Studio in London, England, and the year "1972."

In early January, they posted a cryptic video of Billie Joe playing an acoustic guitar edited together with a series of seemingly-random clips of airplanes, squirrels, and behind-the-scenes footage of the band.

Whether it's a new album, an EP, or just a one-off single, fans are pretty hyped for new music from the band and fans have been speculating since the end of last year.

The band isn't giving too much away but Kerrang! did point out that 1972, which has been featured at least once in all three teasers, is the birth year of all three band members.

Green Day's last studio album, Father of All Motherf***ers, was released on February 7, 2020.