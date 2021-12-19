Here's Why Fans Think Green Day's New Album Is Coming Soon

Over the weekend, Green Day shared a video on social media that revealed they were recording music at London's RAK Studio. The brief clip was soundtracked by what appears to be a new song, and the number 1972 flashed on the screen, which just so happens to be the birth year of the band's members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool.

Fans swarmed Twitter with responses to the teaser, convinced that the trio's going to release a new album next year to commemorate their 50th birthdays.

"Great way to celebrate your 50th" one wrote.

"Looks like the boys are coming out with a new album in 2022" tweeted another.

See the band's post below.