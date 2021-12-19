Here's Why Fans Think Green Day's New Album Is Coming Soon
By Katrina Nattress
December 19, 2021
Over the weekend, Green Day shared a video on social media that revealed they were recording music at London's RAK Studio. The brief clip was soundtracked by what appears to be a new song, and the number 1972 flashed on the screen, which just so happens to be the birth year of the band's members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool.
Fans swarmed Twitter with responses to the teaser, convinced that the trio's going to release a new album next year to commemorate their 50th birthdays.
"Great way to celebrate your 50th" one wrote.
"Looks like the boys are coming out with a new album in 2022" tweeted another.
See the band's post below.
RAK studio London pic.twitter.com/rlPiTmTe4V— Green Day (@GreenDay) December 19, 2021
If Green Day is indeed prepping a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... and their 14th studio album. The rockers did release three singles this year — "Here Comes The Shock," "Pollyanna," and "Holy Toledo;" however, Armstrong explained that he wasn't sure where the new music would lead at the time.
“Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens,” he explained last November. “That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”