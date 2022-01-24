Barbie's Back: Is Nicki Minaj Dropping New Music With Lil Baby?

Is Nicki Minaj dropping new music soon?

According to reports, the head Barb is gearing up to release a new single featuring Lil Baby. The Sun reports that Nicki has enlisted Lil Baby for her new single, reportedly titled “Do We Have a Problem?” --- and a “raunchy” video has already been shot for their collaboration, which is set to debut in the next few weeks. A source close to the "Barbie Dreams" rapper revealed:

"Nicki is ready for a comeback and has got Lil Baby on board for her track, called ‘Do We Have a Problem?' She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go.”

The news comes just months after Nicki joined Lil Baby on stage during the Los Angeles stop of "Back Outside Tour" featuring Lil Durk.