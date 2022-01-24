Barbie's Back: Is Nicki Minaj Dropping New Music With Lil Baby?
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 24, 2022
Is Nicki Minaj dropping new music soon?
According to reports, the head Barb is gearing up to release a new single featuring Lil Baby. The Sun reports that Nicki has enlisted Lil Baby for her new single, reportedly titled “Do We Have a Problem?” --- and a “raunchy” video has already been shot for their collaboration, which is set to debut in the next few weeks. A source close to the "Barbie Dreams" rapper revealed:
"Nicki is ready for a comeback and has got Lil Baby on board for her track, called ‘Do We Have a Problem?' She has been hard at work in the studio over the past year and is hoping this can help gain her some momentum again. The video has been made to shock fans and she looks incredible, so it is all systems go.”
The news comes just months after Nicki joined Lil Baby on stage during the Los Angeles stop of "Back Outside Tour" featuring Lil Durk.
Last year, the Queens rapper revealed to fan that her fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2018's Queen, is in the works and dropping very soon, sharing:
“I’m back to enjoying music. You know when you’re just back in your zone and your creativity is on high and you can just do it in your sleep. It’s magic again. This album will definitely be my best album of all time thus far.”
Along with her highly anticipated upcoming album, Nicki is also gearing up for the debut of her HBO Max docuseries which will feature six half-hour episodes, produced by the star herself.
Big things are brewing for the Barbs this year.