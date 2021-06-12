Feedback

Nicki Minaj Teases Fifth Album, Hints Its Title Is 'Officially Locked In'

By Regina Star

June 12, 2021

Sounds like the name of Nicki Minaj's fifth studio has been "locked in."

The "Chun-Li" rapper teased as much Friday night (June 11) amid the ongoing buzz surrounding the New York native's long-awaited arrival of her follow-up to 2018's Queen.

While speaking with fans following the release of her Polo G collaboration "For the Love of New York," one anxious fan on Twitter asked: "What genres will the new album have and anything you can tell us about it? @NICKIMINAJ #ForTheLoveOfNewYork."

The “Super Bass“ musician responded, "Trust me, I see all the album questions. When the time is right, you’ll get the answers to all your questions. Today is about #ForTheLoveOfNewYork I may have officially locked in on the album name tho. As of 2 days ago."

This is one of the few hints we’ve received of Minaj’s upcoming album, her first in three years.

To tide Barbz over, she re-released her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, with several new tracks including “Fractions,” “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, and a remix version of Skillibeng’s 2020 dancehall track “Crocodile Teeth.”

The reissue pulled off some impressive feats in its waking, having debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in the chart’s history.

