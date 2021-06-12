Nicki Minaj Teases Fifth Album, Hints Its Title Is 'Officially Locked In'

Sounds like the name of Nicki Minaj's fifth studio has been "locked in."

The "Chun-Li" rapper teased as much Friday night (June 11) amid the ongoing buzz surrounding the New York native's long-awaited arrival of her follow-up to 2018's Queen.

While speaking with fans following the release of her Polo G collaboration "For the Love of New York," one anxious fan on Twitter asked: "What genres will the new album have and anything you can tell us about it? @NICKIMINAJ #ForTheLoveOfNewYork."

The “Super Bass“ musician responded, "Trust me, I see all the album questions. When the time is right, you’ll get the answers to all your questions. Today is about #ForTheLoveOfNewYork I may have officially locked in on the album name tho. As of 2 days ago."