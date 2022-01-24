Nick Cannon Honors His Late Son Zen With A Sweet Message

Nick Cannon is still grieving the loss of his youngest bundle of joy, Zen, who died of brain cancer back in December. Over the weekend, the father of seven took to social media to share a sweet message to his "little dude" about how much he still misses him. Nick shared:

"Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong#ZensLight“To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!"