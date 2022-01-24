Nick Cannon Honors His Late Son Zen With A Sweet Message

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon is still grieving the loss of his youngest bundle of joy, Zen, who died of brain cancer back in December. Over the weekend, the father of seven took to social media to share a sweet message to his "little dude" about how much he still misses him. Nick shared:

"Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong#ZensLight“To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!"

The precious post comes just weeks after the Masked Singer host revealed on his morning talk show that his five-month old son had lost his battle with brain cancer, sharing with his audience:

“"Thanksgiving we had an interesting turn... and ultimately [the cancer] began to spread and the tumor began to grow a lot faster so we knew that time was [coming to an end]. This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and [went] to the ocean and then I had to fly back to New York for the show. By the time I got in the car and was headed to the airport, I had to turn around.”

Following the infant's death, Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott told People:

"It was a privilege being Zen's mommy. It's so beautiful and encouraging to see even complete strangers being touched and moved by Zen's light. Zen's spirit and light will shine bright forever."

Our thoughts and well wishes are with Nick, Alyssa and their family.

