'No Way' $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Missouri

A lucky Mega Millions player is now $1 million richer.

According to the official Missouri Lottery website, a Missouri woman purchased a Mega Millions lotto ticket and matched all five white-ball numbers in the January 7 drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were 07, 29, 43, 56 and 57.

The woman purchased the winning ticket from Smoker Friendly, located at 1009 W. Fort Scott Road in Butler.

She told the Missouri Lottery that buying a Mega Millions ticket is not something she usually does.

"I was buying Powerball," she said. "I saw the Mega Millions and I said, 'Just give me one of those, too.'"

After the drawing, she realized that her random purchase was a winning ticket.

"I was like, 'No way!'" she stated.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $82 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $396 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.9 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.