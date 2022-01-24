Northern Nevada's First Crumbl Cookies Set To Open Next Month

Northern Nevadans with a sweet tooth will be super happy to hear this story.

Crumbl Cookies is bringing its first location to Northern Nevada next month, reported Fox 11.

The newest location will open in Sparks on November 4th, according to general manager Rachel Coleman. It will be located at 4731 Galleria Parkway off Pyramid Highway.

This specialty cookie shop offers new, delicious flavors each week- including the original milk chocolate chip that is always offered.

The popular cookie bakery is also hiring for the newest location. For those interested in applying, click here.

There is currently one other Crumbl Cookies location in the state. It's located in Las Vegas at 5590 Painted Mirage Road. This location is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

Check out this week's specialty cookie flavors below.