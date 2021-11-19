Here's Where To Get Nevada's Tastiest Cookie

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie. The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD, the best cookie in Nevada is the Chocolate Chip Cookie from Zenaida's Cafe in Las Vegas.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"Boasting a perfect Yelp score, Zenaida's Cafe is one of Las Vegas' top spots for a tasty breakfast or brunch – but the best part of the meal comes right at the end. The melt-in-your-mouth cookies are complimentary and customers say they always hit the table warm and deliciously gooey. Served with cinnamon and a light drizzle of white chocolate sauce across the top, they're a fantastic way to finish a meal."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's tastiest cookie.