These Oregon Restaurants Are Among 2022's Top Places To Eat

Every year, Yelp releases its "Top 100 US Restaurants," and the 2022 rankings are out. The website rounds up the eateries reviewers are buzzing about the most.

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US," according to the website. "Most are affordable spots where you can enjoy a tasty meal for $30 or under—even in New York City."

Four Washington state eateries made the list this year and what Yelp says they're known for:

The Riv (The Dalles): "Locals recommend the outstanding espresso, house-made pastries, chicken and waffles, or Salmon Benedict (with smoked salmon in place of ham)."

Miyamoto Sushi (Portland): "Fresh seafood and mouth-watering specialties. Don’t miss out on their popular Monkey Brain (avocado stuffed with spicy tuna and crab), Chirashi (a rice bowl with fresh-daily raw fish and vegetables), or the Montavillian (a specialty roll with tempura soft-shell crab and other delicious fillings).

Yama Sushi & Izayaka (Portland): "Look for 6 different varieties of ramen, including miso ramen and seafood ramen with shrimp, green mussels, and Manilla clams. Traditional sushi and specialty rolls also receive rave reviews."

Thai Sky Kitchen (Portland): "Inexpensive noodle soups and Thai dishes, such as the OMG rolls (cream cheese, basil, and imitation crab) and Red Curry with eggplant."

Departure (Portland): "Fresh seafood, including market-price sashimi and Northwest oysters, and the three- or five-course “Departure Experience” tasting menu featuring sushi, dim sum and dessert. The outdoor panoramic deck is a popular spot for catching the sunset or downtown lights."

If you want to see Yelp's top picks for 2022, click here.