This Is The Most Unusual Building In Louisiana

Not every building is created equal. Maybe an odd feature of a business or a theater has caught your eye and left you wondering about the building's backstory. Perhaps you've seen a home or store with a unique look, little touches that distinguish the building's character from that of others surrounding it. While this can vary in the vibrant paint color the outside walls to the towering topiaries littering the lawn, other differences are more drastic.

House Beautiful searched the country to find the most unique buildings in each state, including this uniquely unusual place in Louisiana.

So what is Louisiana's most unusual structure?

The Pontalba Buildings

Located in New Orleans' Jackson Square, the Pontalba Buildings have highlighted the city's iconic French Quarter for more than 150 years. Here's what House Beautiful had to say about Louisiana's most unique building:

"When you think of New Orleans' famous French Quarter, you probably conjure up images of buildings that look something along the lines of the exquisite Pontalba Buildings. Completed in 1851, the two row houses on Jackson Square are a mix of French, American, Creole, and Greek Revival styles."

