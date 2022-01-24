This Restaurant Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Place In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A New Haven restaurant is being credited for being the best hole-in-the-wall spot in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hole-in-a-wall spots in every state, which included Louis' Lunch as the top choice for Connecticut.
"This cute, family-run New Haven spot has been going since 1895 and, according to the Library of Congress, is the first US location to serve the hamburger and the steak sandwich," Love Food wrote. "The hamburgers are still made from the same mix of five cuts of beef and served on white toast with onion, tomato and cheese. People love the history of the place and the delicious, no-frills food."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q (Decatur)
- Alaska- Pho' Vietnam (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Pig Trail Bypass Country Cafe (Elkins)
- California- La Taqueria (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Grinder Sandwich Company (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch (New Haven)
- Delaware- El Diablo Burritos (Newark and Wilmington)
- Florida- El Carajo (Miami)
- Georgia- Southern Soul Barbeque (St Simons Island)
- Hawaii- Porky's Kauai (Waimea)
- Idaho- The Rusty Lantern Diner (Ucon)
- Illinois- Fontano's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Oasis Diner (Plainfield)
- Iowa- La Regia Taqueria (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- Rick's White Light Diner (Frankfort)
- Louisiana- Billeaud's Meat & Grocery (Broussard and New Iberia)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddeford)
- Maryland- Tortilleria Sinaloa (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Miss Worcester Diner (Worcester)
- Michigan- Mr. Kabob (Various locations)
- Minnesota- Al's Breakfast (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Big Apple Inn (Jackson)
- Missouri- Broadway Diner (Columbia)
- Montana- The Pickle Barrel (Various locations)
- Nebraska- Hi-Way Diner (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Little A'Le-Inn (Rachel)
- New Hampshire- Lexie's (Various)
- New Jersey- American Melts (Kenilworth)
- New Mexico- El Modelo Mexican Foods (Albuquerque)
- New York- Zaragoza Mexican Deli & Grocery (New York City)
- North Carolina- Country Deli (Kill Devil Hills)
- North Dakota- Darcy's Cafe (Grand Forks)
- Ohio- Brown Bag Deli (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Tarahumara's Mexican Café & Cantina (Norman)
- Oregon- Waffle Window (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- John's Roast Pork (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Dee's Deli (Cranston)
- South Carolina- The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake (Murrells Inlet)
- South Dakota- Sugar Shack (Deadwood)
- Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- Little Czech Bakery (West)
- Utah- Five Sushi Brothers (Provo)
- Vermont- Handy's Lunch (Burlington)
- Virginia- The Route 58 Delicatessen (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Twede's Cafe (North Bend)
- West Virginia- Hermosilla's Deli Market (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Al's Hamburger Shop (Green Bay)
- Wyoming- Luxury Diner (Cheyenne)