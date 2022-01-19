This Is The Best Food Truck In Connecticut

A Fairfield based eatery is being credited for having the best food truck in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best food trucks in every state, which included Lobstercraft as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Those who say a cold Maine lobster roll isn't really their jam will likely fall in love with the warm, buttered Connecticut-style version served up byLobstercraftin Fairfield. If you're not craving a sandwich, this food truck also serves up lobster mac and cheese and lobster bisque." Eat This, Not That's Emilia Benton wrote.

