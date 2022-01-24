This VA Beach Restaurant Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Place In Virginia

A Virginia Beach restaurant is being credited for being the best hole-in-the-wall spot in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hole-in-a-wall spots in every state, which included The Route 58 Delicatessen as the top choice for Virginia.

"Route 58 is part deli and part café, with shelves and fridges stocked with homemade soups, dips, smoothies and cheesecake," Love Food wrote. "The latter, a classic New York-style cheesecake with myriad toppings, is very good (and huge), and the pastrami, soups and knishes (Jewish filled pies) are all excellent. So are the sandwiches, generously crammed with fillings like hot pastrami and corned beef – the sign outside warns "if you finish, we've made a mistake."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state: