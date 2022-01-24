Winter Storm Set To Slam Denver, Front Range With Snow

Denver residents may wake up to some snow Tuesday morning (January 25). CBS 4 weather forecasters say a winter storm is coming Monday night (January 24), and some Northern Colorado areas may see several inches of the white stuff.

The first cold front will bring chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and some slight gusts Monday afternoon. It'll be the second front that will cause snow to fall over the Mile High City and Front Range area late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, reporters say. This could make the roads slick and icy for the morning commute.

"At this time, it appears Denver and the Front Range will be in the heart of the snowstorm during the Tuesday morning commute with some residual impacts possible during the afternoon drive," according to the news station.

Total snowfall will vary across the metro area, but areas near the base of the foothills in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer should reportedly see at least five inches. "Locations farther east including around the airport should get less than 4 inches," reporters added.

CBS 4 says the sky should be clear by nighttime. There's no snow in the forecast beyond Tuesday evening, they added -- only colder temperatures.