Western PA Ski Resort's Snow Update Goes Viral For Hilarious Blooper

Former NBA guard turned Twitter personality Rex Chapman quote-tweeted Seven Springs' video to his 1.1 million followers along with, "The person coming down the steps..."

The video has been viewed more than 305,000 times as of Thursday afternoon with most other responses acknowledging the skier's awkward stair incident.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area to Vail Resorts, Inc. was recently purchased by Vail Resorts in December.

The resort was previously owned by Pirates owner Bob Nutting, who announced the sale on December 8.

“The resorts truly are a part of the fabric of this region and a critical community asset. I am extremely proud of our stewardship of Seven Springs and its sister resorts, and even more so of all the people we have worked side-by-side with to transform them into what they are today,” said Nutting, the president and CEO of Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc, in a statement obtained by WPXI at the time. “Our team of professionals helped change the way our resorts are viewed by guests throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and within the industry. It has been an honor to be a part of their incredible growth for more than a decade as we leave each resort a much stronger community asset than we found it.”

WPXI reported that although Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. remained committed to the Laurel Highlands and plans to retain several neighboring operations, despite its agreement to sell the assets related to the mountain operations of the resorts.