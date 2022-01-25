Arapahoe County Deputy Retires After Complaint Over Her OnlyFans Page

A law enforcement veteran has agreed to retire to a $30,000 separation agreement to avoid an internal affairs investigation over her OnlyFans page, FOX 31 reports.

Melissa Williams spent 28 years in law enforcement, spending 11 of those years at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office where she was recently assigned to the detention center as a lieutenant. Now, the 48-year-old former deputy will continue to run her OnlyFans page, where online subscribers pay her money to see her post racy photos and engage in sexual acts with her husband.

“I was a really good cop. I was a really good cop and I was a really good leader,” Williams told reporters in an interview. She argued that she never posed in her uniform nor identified herself as a deputy. "I never did because I was doing it off-duty and it was never anything criminal," she continued.