Arapahoe County Deputy Retires After Complaint Over Her OnlyFans Page
By Zuri Anderson
January 25, 2022
A law enforcement veteran has agreed to retire to a $30,000 separation agreement to avoid an internal affairs investigation over her OnlyFans page, FOX 31 reports.
Melissa Williams spent 28 years in law enforcement, spending 11 of those years at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office where she was recently assigned to the detention center as a lieutenant. Now, the 48-year-old former deputy will continue to run her OnlyFans page, where online subscribers pay her money to see her post racy photos and engage in sexual acts with her husband.
“I was a really good cop. I was a really good cop and I was a really good leader,” Williams told reporters in an interview. She argued that she never posed in her uniform nor identified herself as a deputy. "I never did because I was doing it off-duty and it was never anything criminal," she continued.
Eighteen months after starting her page, FOX 31 says the sheriff's office got a complaint from a female police officer regarding Williams' OnlyFans content. The August 5, 2021 complaint claims Williams' "poor judgment was a discredit to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office."
“I was like, this doesn’t even affect the person that reported it. It doesn’t affect my work, it doesn’t affect my employees, it doesn’t affect the community,” Williams says. “I think some people viewed as what I did for fun, as being a sex worker, but I’m the same as someone else’s neighbor, their friend, mom, daughter. I’m still the same person I was for the 18 months the page existed and nobody knew."
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office claims Williams should've gotten permission before starting the page, which they say counts as secondary employment. Here's the statement they sent to FOX 31, which didn't mention Williams' case:
“As far as the secondary employment, our policy does not explicitly mention OnlyFans or similar web hosting platforms; however, the policy does cover secondary employment that may negatively affect a member’s performance of their regular assigned duties, or which likely would bring the Sheriff’s Office into disrepute. In light of the nature of OnlyFans platforms, the Sheriff has interpreted our policy to mean that anyone having such a website or page as a second job would need to notify the Sheriff and obtain his approval before pursuing such an undertaking.”
