Armed Man Robs Georgia Coffee Shop, Steals Employees Car

Police are looking for the suspect involved in a local Atlanta coffee shop robbery.

According to WSB-TV, on Thursday (January 20), Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, located on Moreland Avenue, was robbed and an employee had their car stolen during the incident.

The coffee shop posted photos of the suspect walking. The suspect can be seen wearing all black, white shoes, and a checkered beanie-type hat.

"The individual that came in, came in after two customers. Waited for them to leave. He ordered a drink and acted as if he was looking for money as the other people left," said Daniel Rodriguez, the director of operations at Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, said.

Rodriguez said the employee working was held at gunpoint and the suspect told her to put all the money in a bag.

"He bruised her. It wasn't with the gun or anything. He was trying to force his way through everywhere and telling them where to go. At the end, he took all of their possessions: wallet, keys, house keys, purse, everything. He took her car," Rodriguez added.

A photo of the vehicle was posted online and the employee's relative began a GoFundMe page to help fund a new car.

"Right now, what we've done is instituted a two-week paid time off for the employee and also trauma counseling because this is something that nobody needs to go through," Rodriguez told WSB-TV.

This wasn't the first time a business in the area had a similar experience. Rodriguez said CVS was also robbed at gunpoint.

"He was potentially involved in a same armed robbery at CVS over at the Highlands on Monday of last week, and they mentioned it was the same calculated thing. He didn't touch anything. He waited until it was just him and the employee," Rodriguez stated.

The GoFundMe page to help out the employee can be found here.