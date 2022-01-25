Cardi B Scores Huge Win In Libel Case Against Gossip Blogger
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 25, 2022
Another day, another win under Cardi B's belt.
The "WAP" rapper scored a huge win in court on Monday after a judge awarded her $1.25 million in damages as well as medical expenses of $250,000 in the libel lawsuit against a celebrity gossip blogger, Tasha K, who claimed that Cardi was a prostitute who used drugs and had contracted sexually transmitted infections.
The federal jury found Tasha Kebe, host of Youtube's UnWineWithTashaK, liable on two counts of slander, one count of libel and one of invasion of privacy. Despite her loss, K took to social media to assure her followers that things are headed back to business as usual, tweeting:
My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.
During her court appearance earlier this month, Cardi revealed that Tasha's videos made her feel “extremely suicidal” and said “only an evil person could do that” --- adding that Kebe was “obsessed with slandering” her and using her name to get views for her content. However, the Grammy Award winning rapper has been so busy changing lives that she has yet to speak on the favorable verdict.
Earlier this month, Cardi offered to pay for the funeral and burial costs of the victims of the fatal Bronx apartment fire that left 17 people dead. The star, who is currently working alongside NYC mayor Eric Adams to provide relief for the families effected, told reporters:
“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”
Congrats on the win, Cardi!