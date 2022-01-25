Cardi B Scores Huge Win In Libel Case Against Gossip Blogger

Another day, another win under Cardi B's belt.

The "WAP" rapper scored a huge win in court on Monday after a judge awarded her $1.25 million in damages as well as medical expenses of $250,000 in the libel lawsuit against a celebrity gossip blogger, Tasha K, who claimed that Cardi was a prostitute who used drugs and had contracted sexually transmitted infections.

The federal jury found Tasha Kebe, host of Youtube's UnWineWithTashaK, liable on two counts of slander, one count of libel and one of invasion of privacy. Despite her loss, K took to social media to assure her followers that things are headed back to business as usual, tweeting:

My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.