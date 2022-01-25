Dua Lipa Shares Update On New Music: 'It's Not What My Fans Want To Hear'

Dua Lipa is busy preparing for her Future Nostalgia Tour. In between rehearsals, she sat down with The Wall Street Journal to discuss this exciting next chapter in her career.

Though Lipa has quickly become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, she's managed to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. For the most part, anyway. She didn't keep her romance with Anwar Hadid completely private, however, news of their recent split has flown under the radar as far as celebrity gossip goes. The 26-year-old artist credits her close circle of friends and family for keeping her grounded as her career hits the stratosphere.

"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," Lipa said of the gossip that does get printed about her private life. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."

"My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy," she shared.