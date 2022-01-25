A Girl Scout and her mother were seen selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary in Arizona over the weekend. To some it might be a genius idea. To others, it might be teetering on the edge of unethical.

According to 12 News, a woman saw the mother-daughter duo selling Girl Scout cookies outside a Tempe dispensary. Danielle, who asked 12 News to not publish her last name, bought four boxes of cookies outside the dispensary.

"I was a little surprised to see them. But I think it's genius. You can make a lot of money," Danielle told 12 News.

Danielle said the mother knew her and her daughter weren't able to sell outside of a marijuana dispensary.

"Yeah, they knew ... but they said they made good enough money and sold enough boxes that it was worth it to be out there," Danielle said.

12 News reported the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine, the governing group of Girl Scouts in central and north Arizona, said it's not allowed to sell cookies outside of weed dispensaries.

“Our policy is that girls cannot sell in or in front of any establishment that they themselves cannot patronize or enter,” said Felicia Thompson, senior director of marketing and communications.

Thompson added Girl Scouts don't need permission for where they set up shop, but need to follow guidelines for approved locations.