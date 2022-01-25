Kanye West Mocks Pete Davidson's Style, Calls Relationship With Kim 'Fake'

Kanye West is not here for Pete Davidson and his relationship with the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. According to reports, the rapper has shared with his close friends that Kim is "making up story lines for her life" and that he is "sick of it". A source close to the star also says that Kanye has been telling pals that Pete "wears the worse clothes ever" and they look like "items from the mall". An insider revealed to The Sun:

"Kanye has been telling friends he still feels suppressed by Kim even though they are separated. For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake. He believes the Kardashians make up story lines for their lives and he's sick of it. He feels she is going for the complete opposite of him to upset him and it p****s him off."

Adding more fuel to the fashion fire, the source says that Kanye has been dissing Pete's sense of style, saying he thinks it "affects all the work he did with Kim" on her look. The report comes on the hills of Kanye's recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, as the Grammy Award winning star warned the Kardashian family "Don't play with my kids", adding:

"They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff. Don't play with my kids. Whoever y'all work for, whoever y'all think the family is working for, I'm telling you right now, don't play with my children. And it's going to be all legal. It's going to be all legal, baby."