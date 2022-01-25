Liam Payne Creates Twitter Account Dedicated To NFTs

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Liam Payne is the latest, and surely not the last, celebrity to get in on the NFT craze.

On Tuesday, January 25, the singer announced that he would be creating a whole new Twitter account solely to talk about crypto.

"And yes, I'll still be using this account too!" Payne quickly clarified in a follow-up tweet.

His new Twitter handle @PaynoETH is a reference to the blockchain Ethereum.

The new account gained 26,000 new followers in just half an hour.

"This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world," Payne wrote in his first tweet from the account.

According to Rolling Stone, the former One Direction member first got involved in NFTs last year and he's almost solely posted about the cryptocurrency on his main account since then.

Payne also recently announced that he is a member of the NFT collection World of Women, which is aimed at getting more women involved in the predominantly male cryptocurrency scene.

Reese Witherspoon has also tweeted about NFTs and Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon awkwardly showed off their own ape NFTs during her January 24 appearance on the Tonight Show.

Liam Payne
