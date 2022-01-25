Liam Payne Creates Twitter Account Dedicated To NFTs

Liam Payne is the latest, and surely not the last, celebrity to get in on the NFT craze.

On Tuesday, January 25, the singer announced that he would be creating a whole new Twitter account solely to talk about crypto.

"And yes, I'll still be using this account too!" Payne quickly clarified in a follow-up tweet.

His new Twitter handle @PaynoETH is a reference to the blockchain Ethereum.