Limo With Stripper Pole Attached Crashes Into Kentucky Creek

By Ginny Reese

January 25, 2022

This is definitely something that you don't see every day.

A white stretch limousine with a stripper pole attached to the trunk crashed into a creek in Bourbon County, reported Jalopnik. The crash happened on New Year's Eve, likely in the early hours.

The incident was reported to the Bourbon County Sheriff's Department hours after the limo crashed.

The driver of the limousine escaped the car and ran off.

The limo was impounded and its owner opened up a GoFundMe page to get the vehicle back. The owner of the car, Troy Jones, states on the page, "Want to apologize for my car being placed somewhere it should've never been."

Jones also claims that the pole attached to the trunk is meant for flags. However, the height and diameter of the pole, the visible reinforcements, and the mounted lights suggest otherwise.

One Facebook user posted photos of the limo crash. Brenda Mason wrote:

"To my friends or family that don’t live in bourbon county, I’ve got a good one for you!! It seems as though someone driving a limo with a stripper pole attached to the trunk, lost control and plunged into a small creek on New Years Day!!! (Probably early hours) he escaped the car and ran off. Unknown if anyone was with him! Yes, only in our little town!"

Posted by Brenda Mason on Saturday, January 1, 2022
