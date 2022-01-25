Local Bakery Owner Wins $4 Million In Massachusetts Lottery

By Jason Hall

January 25, 2022

Images of Tatts Group Ltd. and Tatts Lotto as Morgan Stanley Group Offers $5.5 Billion for Lotteries Giant
Photo: Getty Images

A Westfield bakery owner won $4 million playing a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch off game earlier this month.

Christine Gustafson purchased a winning "100X The Cash" instant ticket game at JJ's Variety on Montgomery Street in Westfield, according to a MassLottery.com news release.

Gustafson opted for the cash option, giving her a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes and said she plans to use her winnings toward buying a summer home.

The JJ's Variety store on Montgomery Street will also receive a $40,000 bonus for selling Gustafson the winning ticket.

Gustafson is the owner of Chrissy G's Bakery in Westfield, which recently celebrated its grand opening last October, according to a feature in the Westfield News.

According to the article, Gustafson retired from her 21-year career as a city emergency services dispatcher last September, one month prior to opening the bakery, a job she called "a dream come true."

“This journey is me finally figuring out what I want to do when I grow up,” Gustafson said via The Westfield News. “It may have taken me 20-plus years to get here, but now that I am I feel as if I am ready. This journey a dream come true, a chance to do what I love and also make a living out of it. This journey is a chance to be just me and to also continue to learn new things, stay active, and live life.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices