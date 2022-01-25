Local Bakery Owner Wins $4 Million In Massachusetts Lottery

A Westfield bakery owner won $4 million playing a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch off game earlier this month.

Christine Gustafson purchased a winning "100X The Cash" instant ticket game at JJ's Variety on Montgomery Street in Westfield, according to a MassLottery.com news release.

Gustafson opted for the cash option, giving her a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes and said she plans to use her winnings toward buying a summer home.

The JJ's Variety store on Montgomery Street will also receive a $40,000 bonus for selling Gustafson the winning ticket.

Gustafson is the owner of Chrissy G's Bakery in Westfield, which recently celebrated its grand opening last October, according to a feature in the Westfield News.

According to the article, Gustafson retired from her 21-year career as a city emergency services dispatcher last September, one month prior to opening the bakery, a job she called "a dream come true."

“This journey is me finally figuring out what I want to do when I grow up,” Gustafson said via The Westfield News. “It may have taken me 20-plus years to get here, but now that I am I feel as if I am ready. This journey a dream come true, a chance to do what I love and also make a living out of it. This journey is a chance to be just me and to also continue to learn new things, stay active, and live life.”