Rumors about Cline's departure to leave the show followed reports she called it quits with her co-star Chase Stokes. The pair first announced their relationship shortly after Outer Banks premiered, however, they called it quits in late 2021.

"Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People back in November. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.” Another source confirmed to the news to outlet, adding: “They are definitely broken up."

Stokes and Cline met after being cast in the mega-popular Netflix show. "It’s really cool. Love is tight,” Cline previously told Entertainment Tonight about falling for her co-star. “It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person…I feel very happy.”

“The show coming out was already a pretty big life change, and we were also just starting the whole quarantine process, and that’s a huge life change, and going through a global pandemic,” Cline continued, explaining why they tried to keep their romance under wraps in the early days. “I think we were just wanting to kind of give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh and just kind of keep that to ourselves.”

"It's been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader," Stokes once told People of their on-screen and off-screen love.

"The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work," he continued. "Especially this year, not just her, but everybody in the show has increased their performances and worked super hard on everything that we're doing right now. I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!'"

Neither Stokes nor Cline have commented on their breakup publicly, though they were photographed together, along with their fellow Outer Banks castmates, at the People's Choice Awards back in December. The group was all smiles, so, hopefully, Cline and Stokes have managed to stay friends.