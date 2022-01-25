Minneapolis Suspects Slam Into Snow Plow, Fire Gun At Driver

A Minnesota snowplow driver was attacked after a crash on Sunday (January 23).

According to Bring Me The News, a Minneapolis city snowplow driver was involved in a crash around 8:55 p.m.

The snowplow was pulled over to the side of the road on the city's northside near North Fremont Avenue when another vehicle crashed into the plow.

Minneapolis police say the people that were in the car that crashed into the snowplow, got out of the vehicle and began yelling at the snowplow driver.

The snowplow driver called the police, but before authorities arrived, those in the car began to fire a gun towards the snowplow as they left the scene.

"The plow appears to have been damaged by gunfire," police said in a release.

Luckily, the driver was not injured in the shooting.

The suspects in the car have yet to be identified and no arrests have been made.

The police are asking those with any information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or file a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.