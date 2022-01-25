Officers Respond To Explosion At Middle Tennessee School

Middle Tennessee authorities responded to reports of an explosion at a midstate school early Tuesday (January 25) morning.

A temporary storage container sitting in a restricted area under construction at Poplar Grove Middle School on Del Rio Pike in Franklin exploded around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, per WKRN. Franklin Police said the school building was not damaged during the explosion, but a fire was reported on campus near the site of the incident before it was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. As of 9:45 a.m., the Franklin Fire Department believes it may have been caused by a propane leak and space heater. The storage container was holding tools and served as a workspace for construction workers.