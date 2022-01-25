Selena Gomez Rocks 3 Glamorous Coats Filming 'Only Murders In The Building'

By Emily Lee

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is busy filming the highly anticipated second season of Only Murders In The Building in New York City. While fans of the dramedy are certainly eager for answers to that big cliffhanger, it was Gomez's wardrobe that really got people talking during the show's early days.

Gomez stars as Mabel Mora, a lonely artist living in her aunt's demolished apartment at the Arconia. Shortly after Only Murders In The Building premiered, Mabel's bold, bright ensembles became style inspiration for many viewers. Some even missed major clues about the central murder mystery because they were busy admiring Mabel's outfits.

Luckily, Mabel's iconic wardrobe will be back in season two. Gomez was photographed filming alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short this week and her outfits don't disappoint. The 'Rare' singer was spotted rocking three glamorous coats in one day. One is reminiscent of Mabel's eye-catching yellow jacket from season one. This time, though, the faux-fur coat is bright green instead of yellow. Here are all three looks from Gomez's day of filming:

Photo: GC Images
Photo: GC Images
Photo: GC Images

Earlier this month, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the upcoming SAG Awards. Martin and Short both received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Gomez, however, did not receive the same nod in the Female Actor category, despite having equal billing and screen time as her co-stars, which fans of the show saw a snub. Though Gomez did not receive an individual nomination, Only Murders in the Building received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

