Spirit Airlines Coming to Salt Lake City Airport Soon

Utah travelers will soon have another option for flying in and out of the state. Spirit Airlines will soon be offering daily nonstop flights from the Salt Lake City International Airport, reported ABC 4.

The airline will offer the nonstop daily flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando beginning on May 26th, 2022. The Las Vegas flights will take place twice daily, while the Los Angeles and Orlando flights will happen once daily.

This will be the first time that Spirit Airlines will be serving those in the state of Utah. In addition, it's the first domestic carrier to announce new operations in the state following Salt Lake City Airport's 2020 multi-billion dollar renovation.

Bill Wyatt, executive director with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Spirit has the distinction of being the first new domestic carrier to come aboard since opening The New SLC. The Spirit model will be a popular addition to SLC’s portfolio of airlines."

John Kirby, vice president of network planning stated:

"We listen to our Guests, and they told us they wanted more exciting Western destinations to experience the great outdoors. This spring is a great time to launch service to Salt Lake City, The Crossroads of the West. We’re also excited to introduce our high-value travel proposition for our new Utah Guests looking for convenient non-stop flights to some of the nation’s most popular leisure destinations."