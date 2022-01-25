The Tiniest Town In Alabama Is Home To Only 14 People

An Alabama town is the smallest in the state with a population of just 14 residents.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every state, which included McMullen as the smallest population for Alabama.

The state rankings were based on the 2019 Census, which listed McMullen as having a population of nine residents.

However, McMullen tied with Emelle and Natural Bridge for the fifth least populated town to the 2020 decennial Census, which lists Oak Hill as Alabama's smallest town with a population of 14.

