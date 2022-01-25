The Tiniest Town In Pennsylvania Is Home To Only 3 People
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Western Pennsylvania town is the smallest in the Keystone State with a population of just three people.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every state, which included Centralia as the smallest population for Pennsylvania.
The state rankings were based on the 2019 Census, which listed Centralia as having a population of five residents.
However, Centralia was listed as the second least populated town to the 2020 decennial Census, which lists Emlenton as having two less residents to rank last among all 2,082 Pennsylvania towns.
Here is the full list of the tiniest towns in every state, according to Reader's Digest:
- Alabama- McMullen
- Alaska- Bettles
- Arizona- Winkelman
- Arkansas- Gilbert
- California- Vernon
- Colorado- Carbonate
- Connecticut- Fenwick
- Delaware- Hartly
- Florida- Marineland
- Georgia- Edge Hill
- Hawaii- Manele
- Idaho- Warm River
- Illinois- Kaskaskia
- Indiana- River Forest
- Iowa- Le Roy
- Kansas- Waldron
- Kentucky- South Park View
- Louisiana- Mound
- Maine- Frye Island
- Maryland- Port Tobacco Village
- Massachusetts- Gosnold
- Michigan- Turner
- Minnesota- Funkley
- Mississippi- Satartia
- Missouri- Cave
- Montana- Ismay
- Nebraska- Monowi
- Nevada- Caliente
- New Hampshire- Hart's Location
- New Jersey- Tawistock
- New Mexico- Grenville
- New York- Dering Harbor
- North Carolina- Fontana Dam
- North Dakota- Ruso
- Ohio- Rendville
- Oklahoma- Lotsee
- Oregon- Lonerock
- Pennsylvania- Centralia
- Rhode Island- New Shoreham
- South Carolina- Jenkinsville
- South Dakota- Hillsview
- Tennessee- Cottage Grove
- Texas- Los Ybanez
- Utah- Scotfield
- Vermont- Victory
- Virginia- Clinchport
- Washington- Krupp
- West Virginia- Thurmond
- Wisconsin- Stockholm
- Wyoming- Lost Springs