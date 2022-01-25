The Tiniest Town In Pennsylvania Is Home To Only 3 People

A Western Pennsylvania town is the smallest in the Keystone State with a population of just three people.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every state, which included Centralia as the smallest population for Pennsylvania.

The state rankings were based on the 2019 Census, which listed Centralia as having a population of five residents.

However, Centralia was listed as the second least populated town to the 2020 decennial Census, which lists Emlenton as having two less residents to rank last among all 2,082 Pennsylvania towns.

Here is the full list of the tiniest towns in every state, according to Reader's Digest: