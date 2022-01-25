The Tiniest Town In Pennsylvania Is Home To Only 3 People

By Jason Hall

January 25, 2022

Summer Sunset on the Susquehanna River
Photo: Getty Images

A Western Pennsylvania town is the smallest in the Keystone State with a population of just three people.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every state, which included Centralia as the smallest population for Pennsylvania.

The state rankings were based on the 2019 Census, which listed Centralia as having a population of five residents.

However, Centralia was listed as the second least populated town to the 2020 decennial Census, which lists Emlenton as having two less residents to rank last among all 2,082 Pennsylvania towns.

Here is the full list of the tiniest towns in every state, according to Reader's Digest:

  1. Alabama- McMullen
  2. Alaska- Bettles
  3. Arizona- Winkelman
  4. Arkansas- Gilbert
  5. California- Vernon
  6. Colorado- Carbonate
  7. Connecticut- Fenwick
  8. Delaware- Hartly
  9. Florida- Marineland
  10. Georgia- Edge Hill
  11. Hawaii- Manele
  12. Idaho- Warm River
  13. Illinois- Kaskaskia
  14. Indiana- River Forest
  15. Iowa- Le Roy
  16. Kansas- Waldron
  17. Kentucky- South Park View
  18. Louisiana- Mound
  19. Maine- Frye Island
  20. Maryland- Port Tobacco Village
  21. Massachusetts- Gosnold
  22. Michigan- Turner
  23. Minnesota- Funkley
  24. Mississippi- Satartia
  25. Missouri- Cave
  26. Montana- Ismay
  27. Nebraska- Monowi
  28. Nevada- Caliente
  29. New Hampshire- Hart's Location
  30. New Jersey- Tawistock
  31. New Mexico- Grenville
  32. New York- Dering Harbor
  33. North Carolina- Fontana Dam
  34. North Dakota- Ruso
  35. Ohio- Rendville
  36. Oklahoma- Lotsee
  37. Oregon- Lonerock
  38. Pennsylvania- Centralia
  39. Rhode Island- New Shoreham
  40. South Carolina- Jenkinsville
  41. South Dakota- Hillsview
  42. Tennessee- Cottage Grove
  43. Texas- Los Ybanez
  44. Utah- Scotfield
  45. Vermont- Victory
  46. Virginia- Clinchport
  47. Washington- Krupp
  48. West Virginia- Thurmond
  49. Wisconsin- Stockholm
  50. Wyoming- Lost Springs
