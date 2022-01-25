The Tiniest Town In South Carolina Is Home To Only 45 People

South Carolina is home to plenty of big cities, from the creative communities around Columbia to the historic coastal haven of Charleston. However, the small towns across the state are what make up the very fabric of what makes South Carolina unique.

Using data from the United States 2010 Census, Country Living compiled a list of the tiniest towns in each state, including one small spot in South Carolina you may not have heard of before.

The lifestyle magazine gathered a list of the least-populated towns in the country, and some of their populations are downright shocking. While the smallest town in South Carolina has a population of fewer than 50 residents, there are some spots on the list that are only home to one or two people, like Little Grass Valley in California or South Park View in Kentucky.

Which small South Carolina town was named the tiniest in the entire state?

With a population of just 45 people, the report lists Smyrna, in York and Cherokee counties, as the smallest town in the Palmetto State. Described as a "Pine-filled Southern village," Smyrna is located about 26 miles west of Rock Hill near the South Carolina/North Carolina border.

Check out the full gallery of each state's smallest town here.