This Is The Best Steakhouse In Washington

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Washington state? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Evergreen State is...

Metropolitan Grill!

Here's what writers said about this restaurant:

"A longtime Seattle favorite, the Metropolitan Grill serves a great selection of Prime beef, pastas, and salads. The Met grills its meat on mesquite charcoal for optimal flavor. End the meal with apple pie flambéed tableside."