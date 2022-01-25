This Is The Best Steakhouse In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

January 26, 2022

Grilled beef steaks with spices.
Photo: Getty Images

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Washington state? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Evergreen State is...

Metropolitan Grill!

Here's what writers said about this restaurant:

"A longtime Seattle favorite, the Metropolitan Grill serves a great selection of Prime beef, pastas, and salads. The Met grills its meat on mesquite charcoal for optimal flavor. End the meal with apple pie flambéed tableside."

Taking a closer look at their menu, your mouth will be watering at their other appetizer and entree selections. There's grilled king salmon, almond-crusted scallops, Dungeness & king crab cakes, bone-in heritage porkchop, lobster tail, pan-seared chicken, and other delicious offerings.

You can find Metropolitan Grill at 820 2nd Ave in Seattle. They offer dine-in, curbside pickup, catering, and delivery.

Click here to check out other fantastic steakhouses in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices