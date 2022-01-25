University Of Tulsa Covering Costs Of All Books, Materials For Students

The University of Tulsa announced that they will be covering the cost of all textbooks and materials for students beginning this fall, reported News on 6.

According to university officials, this is just one step that they are taking to ensure that all students are set up for success both during and after college.

The books and course materials will be free for students all four years of college. It applies to both incoming freshmen and current undergraduate students, however it does not apple to graduate students.

The program is made possible through a partnership between the university and book company. The funding for the program is coming from a school savings account.

This new program will not affect tuition costs.

Patricia DeBolt, Dean of Admissions, said that this will cut out students not being fully prepared for classes because they can't afford books and materials. DeBolt said:

"It’s not as much of an admission push as it is we want our students to be prepared on the first day of every single semester and they can come in now knowing that they will be."

In addition to books and materials being covered, the school also has a new job placement guarantee, meaning that every graduating student will be set up with a job within six months of graduation.