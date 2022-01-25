Video Of Snow Blowing Unicorn In Ohio Goes Viral
By Hannah DeRuyter
January 25, 2022
Winters in Ohio can be brutal and snow blowing the sidewalks is not fun. So, one Ohio resident decided to have some fun while snow blowing the sidewalk of their street.
According to News 5 Cleveland, a neighbor on Lakewood's Wagar Avenue in Northeast Ohio was dressed in a bright pink inflatable unicorn costume while snow blowing the street's sidewalks.
Bethany Staley took photos and a video of a neighbor dressed in the costume and posted it to a local Ohio Facebook group. She captioned her post with, "Such an awesome community!!! The Wagar Ave. Unicorn was back this year and just made my night!!! My family and I loved watching him plow on by!!! Thank you, neighbor."
On Twitter, user 'WeThePeopleCLE' posted a photo of the neighbor dressed up with the caption, "Someone in Lakewood dons a unicorn costume while snow blowing and this is the kind of community I want."
Since being posted on Monday (January 23), the tweet has received over 41-thousand retweets and over 315-thousand likes.
A Twitter user replied to the tweet with a photo of the same unicorn snow blowing the street back in 2020 with the caption "On Wagar Avenue in Lakewood, here he is on Christmas 2020."
Another person on TikTok with the username 'Mrshuddle' posted a video of the hilarious neighbor.
That viral video has been seen nearly 70-thousand times and has received over 10-thousand likes.
Plenty of people commented on the video laughing about the encounter.
One person commented, "Ohio born & raised!! Only in Ohio...lol."
