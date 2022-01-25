Video Of Snow Blowing Unicorn In Ohio Goes Viral

Winters in Ohio can be brutal and snow blowing the sidewalks is not fun. So, one Ohio resident decided to have some fun while snow blowing the sidewalk of their street.

According to News 5 Cleveland, a neighbor on Lakewood's Wagar Avenue in Northeast Ohio was dressed in a bright pink inflatable unicorn costume while snow blowing the street's sidewalks.

Bethany Staley took photos and a video of a neighbor dressed in the costume and posted it to a local Ohio Facebook group. She captioned her post with, "Such an awesome community!!! The Wagar Ave. Unicorn was back this year and just made my night!!! My family and I loved watching him plow on by!!! Thank you, neighbor."

On Twitter, user 'WeThePeopleCLE' posted a photo of the neighbor dressed up with the caption, "Someone in Lakewood dons a unicorn costume while snow blowing and this is the kind of community I want."