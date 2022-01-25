Wrong-Way Driver Slams Pickup Truck Into Two Vancouver Homes

Police are planning on charging the driver accused of crashing his pickup truck into two Vancouver, Washington homes and speeding through the area, according to KGW.

The incident reportedly happened Monday morning (January 24) in the Cascade Park area of the city. Vancouver Police got several calls about a dark green truck driving recklessly through parking lots, neighborhoods, and at times down the wrong lane.

As the truck kept driving down 14100 block of SE McGillivray Boulevard, the driver swerved hit a retaining wall, drew through it, and crashed into two homes and a parked car, according to police. The suspected driver crawled out through the passenger window and hid under the truck before officers took him into custody, they added.

The driver was the only person injured in the incident and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reporters say.

Authorities claim impairment was a factor in the crash, and therefore plan to charge the driver with DUI and multiple counts of hit and run when he's released from the hospital.

"The car came through three yards, and I could hear it like literally trailing through everything and exploded into my house," homeowner Tom Smith told reporters. "It felt like a bomb went off. My wife and I came running out, and saw that the car was literally lodged into our house... My kids weren't home - luckily they were with their grandparents so thank goodness, because that would've been really traumatic."