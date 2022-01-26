2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Rep Your Fan Army

It’s that time a year when stans go head-to-head for our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the competition is intense. For the upcoming ceremony, which is set for March 22nd, the likes of ARMY (BTS), Livies (Olivia Rodrigo), Limelights (Why Don’t We), Beliebers (Justin Bieber), Swifties (Taylor Swift), Arianators (Ariana Grande), Selenators (Selena Gomez), Harries (Harry Styles), Louies (Louis Tomlinson), Hotties (Megan Thee Stallion), and Rushers (Big Time Rush) are vying for the coveted title of Best Fan Army.

If you want to rep for your fan army, you can vote on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags and on iHeartRadio.com/Awards. Social voting will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET - 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.