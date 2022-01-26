2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Rep Your Fan Army

By Rose Wythe

January 28, 2022

Photo: Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio/Getty Images/Chris Owyoung for iHeartRadio

It’s that time a year when stans go head-to-head for our 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the competition is intense. For the upcoming ceremony, which is set for March 22nd, the likes of ARMY (BTS), Livies (Olivia Rodrigo), Limelights (Why Don’t We), Beliebers (Justin Bieber), Swifties (Taylor Swift), Arianators (Ariana Grande), Selenators (Selena Gomez), Harries (Harry Styles), Louies (Louis Tomlinson), Hotties (Megan Thee Stallion), and Rushers (Big Time Rush) are vying for the coveted title of Best Fan Army.

If you want to rep for your fan army, you can vote on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags and on iHeartRadio.com/Awards. Social voting will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET - 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

1. BTS Army

Fans Await The BTS Concert At Staples Center As Part Of The "Love Yourself" North American Tour
Vote using these hashtags: #BTSARMY #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

2. LIVIES

2021 Daytime Stage At The iHeartRadio Music Festival
Vote using these hashtags: #Livies #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

3. LIMELIGHTS

Why Don't We New York City "What Am I" Pop Up Shop & Experience
Vote using these hashtags: #Limelights #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

4. BELIEBERS

(Boston, MA, 05/10/16) A Justin Bieber fans is seen outside TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Staff photo by Christopher Evans
Vote using these hashtags: #Beliebers #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

5. SWIFTIES

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Vote using these hashtags: #Swifties #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images Europe

6. ARIANATORS

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Vote using these hashtags: #Arianators #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

7. SELENATORS

US-ENTERTAINMENT-WE DAY
Vote using these hashtags: #Selenators #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

8. HARRIES

Today - Season 69
Vote using these hashtags: #Harries #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

9. LOUIES

28th Annual ARIA Awards 2014 - Arrivals
Vote using these hashtags: #Louies #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Getty Images

10. HOTTIES

Vote using these hashtags: #Hotties #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

11. RUSHERS

Vote using these hashtags: #Rushers #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards
Photo: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
