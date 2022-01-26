2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List of Nominees

As always, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans by giving them an opportunity to decide the winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Social voting begins today, January 27th, and will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year nominees will be announced at a later date. Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

Tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 27th at 10am PT/1pm ET at AXS.com.

See the full list of 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees below.