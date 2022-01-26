Bon Voyage: Emo's Not Dead Cruise Announces Star-Studded Lineup

Matt Cutshall has turned his Emo's Not Dead brand into everything from a YouTube series to a merch line, and now the actor/influencer/social media star can add one more line to that resume: a festival. And not just any festival, a cruise.

Like the bands that make cameos in Cutshall's videos, the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise: Sailed On A Sea Of Tears lineup is impressive. The bill includes emo veterans like Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday, Plain White T’s, Silverstein, Emery, Yellowcard's William Ryan Key, Cassadee Pope and Hawthorne Heights, but that's not all. The four-day voyage will also feature the live debut of Cutshall's band Your Broken Hero and live band karaoke.

The Emo's Not Dead Cruise plans to set sail from Los Angeles on November 8 and end November 12 in Ensenada, Mexico. Pre-sale tickets go on sale January 27 at 8am before opening to the public on January 28.

Cutshall of course announced the news with a YouTube video titled "Felt Emo Might Cruise..." Watch the clip above.

