Daughter Convinces Dad To Buy Lottery Ticket, Ends In Million Dollar Win

A Missouri father is one lucky man after his daughter convinced him to buy a lottery ticket, resulting in a huge win.

According to the official Missouri Lottery website, a man and his daughter were shopping at Hy-Vee when the daughter purchased a $10 Missouri Lottery "100X The Bucks" scratcher. After seeing his daughter buy a ticket, he bought himself one.

When they got in the car, they realized one of the tickets had won the top prize of $1 million. They pulled over and scanned the ticket into the Missouri Lottery mobile app to verify that it was a million-dollar winner.

The man says he has "no plans" for the money right now.

"No plans? Not going to buy a new car?" his daughter asked.

"Nope," he quickly replied.

"I asked if he wanted a new pair of shoes and he told me, 'No, I'm just going to polish these,'" the daughter told the Missouri Lottery. "He said he's got a lot of wear in them."

The ticket was purchased from Hy-Vee, located at 1307 E. North Ave. in Belton.

