Dustin Pedroia Gives Hilarious Response To David Ortiz's HOF Nomination

The two were teammates on two of the Red Sox's last three World Series teams, winning together in 2007 and 2013.

Ortiz also led Boston to a World Series victory in 2004, snapping its 86-year championship drought, prior to Pedroia's debut in 2006.

"Obviously you watch tons of film on every hitter and everything, and in my opinion, Barry Bonds was the greatest hitter ever. But in a pressure situation, I want David Ortiz up," Pedroia said, acknowledging Bonds, who was snubbed from election during his final year of eligibility on the writers' ballot.

"He comes through every single time. When you need a home run, David Ortiz hits it. I saw him do it in 2013, and Barry didn’t do that in the first part of his career in the playoffs. But from playoff Game 1 till the end, in a big moment, the game was in slow-motion for David Ortiz."

The Red Sox shared a video of Ortiz receiving his call from Baseball Writers' Association secretary and treasurer Jack O'Connell notifying the slugger of his upcoming induction.

An emotional Ortiz then yells out "yes" before hugging others in the room, which includes longtime former Red Sox teammate and 2015 inductee Pedro Martinez.

"Cooperstown is calling!" the Red Sox tweeted on their verified account Tuesday (January 25) after the Hall of Fame vote was officially announced.