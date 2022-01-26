Elton John's Oklahoma Concert Still On After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The show must go on.

Despite postponing his two Texas shows this week after testing positive for COVID-19, Elton John's Oklahoma concert is still on for this weekend.

John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday, January 30. Venue officials told KOCO 5 the show is good to go.

The American Airlines Center, the Dallas venue John was scheduled to perform at on Tuesday (January 25) and Wednesday (January 26), announced Tuesday the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," the American Airlines Center said in a statement.

John has a tour stop in North Little Rock, Arkansas, the night before he is scheduled to perform in Oklahoma City.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" started in September 2018 but was cut short in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The show has since started again on January 19 in New Orleans. North American tour dates are scheduled through the end of April 2022.